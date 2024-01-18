Montgomery County Crime: Man arrested, found with over 21,000 child abuse images

One man is facing charges after being found with over 21,000 child sexual assault images, authorities said.

Darrin D. Lamoy was arrested on Thursday.

According to officials, Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable's Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant for a home located in Conroe.

That search warrant stemmed from a proactive investigation into the offense of promotion and distribution of child pornography into The Woodlands, Texas.

Authorities said Lamony was associated with promoting and possessing over 21,000 images depicting child sexual assault material.

Officials said during the search warrant, devices were located and reviewed, and authorities found images depicting toddler aged children in a sexual manner.

Lamoy was taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on five counts of possession/promotion of child pornography.

Bond for Lamoy has been set at $150,000.