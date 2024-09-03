The Brief Two individuals face Boating While Intoxicated charges after a boat crashes into the Bankhead. The operator of a jetski following the boat is similarly charged with BWI; investigation continues.



A collision at Bentwater Marina led to two individuals being charged with Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) on Labor Day. Emergency responders from the Precinct 1 Marine Division, Fire Rescue, and Texas Parks and Wildlife were called to the scene after a boat struck the Bankhead.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

During the investigation, it was revealed that the operator of the boat was intoxicated and was charged with BWI. A jetski trailing the boat was also involved in the incident, and its operator was similarly charged with BWI.

Both suspects were arrested, and no serious injuries were reported. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.