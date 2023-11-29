Montgomery County crime: Authorities continue search for aggravated robbery suspects

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has released updated surveillance photos of the suspects involved in an aggravated robbery earlier this month at The Woodlands Mall.

According to officials, the suspects approached a vehicle in the parking lot, pointed a firearm at the occupants, and stole the vehicle, along with the victim's purse and property.

The suspects are described as three Black males. One was seen wearing a white tank top and gray pants.

The vehicle taken is described as an older model Honda Civic with faded and discolored paint on the roof.

The photo below is only one of the three suspects believed to be involved.

If you have any information that could lead to the identities of these suspects, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or to remain anonymous, contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP and refer to case # 23A338180.