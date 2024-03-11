Three juveniles are now in custody following a shooting at a gas station in Montgomery County.

Officials said the shooting occurred on February 26 just after 5:45 p.m. at the Texaco Gas Station located at 18919 Highway 105 East.

When deputies arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg and had fled the scene in his truck.

The victim was later located at a home on Hidden Acres Drive in Cleveland.

The man was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video taken from the gas station showed two males opening fire on the victim's vehicle as he drove away.

About two weeks later, all three of the juveniles were taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed the shooting was gang related.

All have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspects are behind bars at the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.