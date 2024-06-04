A young girl died in a head-on collision on FM 1484 involving a suspected drunk driver, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). The case took a new turn as the driver facing DUI charges, Oscar Melgar, was indicted for Intoxication Manslaughter. The case was assigned to the 435th District Court.

ORIGINAL STORY: Montgomery County crime: DUI suspect arrested after collision leaves child critically injured on FM 1484

The crash occurred on April 18 near Conroe, involving a Mitsubishi and a Toyota driven by a suspected drunk driver. The 4-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the Mitsubishi, suffered severe injuries, including cardiac arrest and a head injury. She was rushed to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands but succumbed to her injuries a week later.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a friend of the girl's mother, was hospitalized in stable condition. The driver of the Toyota was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).

