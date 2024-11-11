Montgomery County crash: Authorities clear scene of multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99

UPDATE: Authorities have cleared the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Montgomery County on State Highway 99.

An aerial view from SkyFOX around 5:45 p.m. showed heavy backed up traffic in the area that will take some time to thin out.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible or select a different route.

-------------

Officials are on the scene following a multi-car crash in Montgomery County on Monday afternoon.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred on State Highway 99 at the San Jacinto Bridge.

No word yet on any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.