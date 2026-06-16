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Montgomery County crash: 75-year-old man killed after pickup truck hydroplaned on I-45

By
FOX 26 Houston
Montgomery County
Published June 16, 2026 3:42 PM CDT
Published June 16, 2026 3:42 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A 75-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.
    • According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. on I-45 southbound, just south of Shepherd Hill Road. 
    • Officials said a white Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound when it hydroplaned to the right, slid off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a light pole. 

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A 75-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

Man killed after pickup truck he was driving hydroplaned, struck light pole

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. on I-45 southbound, just south of Shepherd Hill Road. 

Officials said a white Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound when it hydroplaned to the right, slid off the roadway, into a ditch, and struck a light pole. 

Photo from the scene. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities are urging all drivers to slow down due to all the recent rainfall in the area which is causing roadways to become slick. 

"With all the high water right now, I'd like to tell people: turn around, don't drown," Sgt. Aftosmes of the Texas DPS Highway Patrol said. "If you have any shadow of a doubt that that water is deep, don't risk it. Turn around, find an alternate route. You can stay home and not even bother driving through these wet conditions. But absolutely do not drive through any high water," he added. "You're going to tie up our first responders and may put your life in danger."

What we don't know:

The driver's name has not been released pending notification of the family. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas DPS. 

The Source: Texas DPS

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