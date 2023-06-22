Thousands of Houston area residents were experiencing power outages Thursday after strong storms hit the area.

With customers still having to power and the heat returning, Montgomery County is opening three cooling centers, according to County Judge Mark Keough.

Here are the three locations you can visit if you need somewhere to cool down:

South Montgomery County cooling center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at:

Saint Simon Saint Jude Catholic Parish 26777 Glen Loch Dr. The Woodlands, TX 77381

Magnolia Area cooling center will be open from 11 am. to 8 p.m. at:

West County Community Center 31355 Friendship Dr. Magnolia, TX 77355

Montgomery Area cooling center will be open from 11 am. to 8 p.m. at: