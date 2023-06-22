Montgomery County boil water notice: Officials issue notice for Decker Hills water system

A boil water notice has been issued for customers with the Decker Hills water system in Montgomery County.

According to a release, due to a power outage, areas of the distribution system experienced a loss of pressure.

SUGGESTED: HISD board vote to approve 2023-2024 budget, several job cuts expected

Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time. This notice affects 300 connections in Inverness Crossing, Park Place, and Decker Hills MHP.

Due to a loss of pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Decker Hills water system, PWS ID No. TX1700386, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.