Montgomery County authorities searching for missing 15-year-old

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

15-year-old Cara Mixon missing, authorities searching

What we know:

Authorities said Cara was last seen on Sunday, February 16, at her home near the 18000 block of FM 1484 in Conroe.

Officials said Cara was seen leaving in a dark-colored passenger car.

Cara is 5'5" tall, 100 pounds, with green eyes and brown with blond highlights.

What we don't know:

Officials said it's unknown who Cara is with at this time.

What you can do:

If you know Cara's whereabouts or have any information leading to her location, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 521-8971 and reference case #25A050825.