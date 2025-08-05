Montgomery County animal abuse case now under investigation

The Brief A mother and adult daughter who rented a home in Cleveland left behind the remains of several dogs that suffered horrible deaths. The owner of the home took us inside where the remains of at least four dogs were visible. Feces and urine were everywhere. Because no criminal charges are filed, we are not naming the mother and daughter who were renting the home.



Horrific discovery: Remains of at least four dogs found inside Cleveland home

What they're saying:

"It was horrific," said dog rescuer Betty Ann Harp. "I still get emotional talking about it. This is not normal."

"When I tried to open the bathroom door, I couldn't get it open very far, because there was a dead dog that got wedged underneath the door," said the owner of the home who asked not to be identified.

He took us inside where the remains of at least four dogs were visible. Feces and urine were everywhere.

"I think they suffered real bad. You've seen it. It's horrific," said neighbor Chance Burns.

"They trapped them in there. They did this purposely. There's no doubt about it," Harp said. "They need to be charged to the fullest."

Because no criminal charges are filed, we are not naming the mother and daughter who were renting the home.

The Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constables Office is actively investigating.