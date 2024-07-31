A high-speed pursuit ended in a serious crash on Southbound 249 at Compaq Center Dr on Tuesday. The accident occurred around 11:30 p.m. and is currently under investigation by Montgomery County DPS units.

Deputies say the incident began when Precinct 5 Constables attempted to pull over an SUV. The truck fled, trying to avoid a gore point on the off-ramp, before veering back onto the freeway. The driver lost control, striking the K-rail in the middle of the freeway. The SUV then flipped over, coming to rest on its side.

The crash resulted in severe injuries for the occupants. A female passenger was ejected into the Northbound lanes and is in critical condition. The male driver also sustained critical injuries and was transported to the hospital. A third occupant was taken to the hospital in stable condition.