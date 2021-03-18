Montgomery Co. Deputy shot in Magnolia area, manhunt underway for suspect

article

Authorities are on the scene after a Montgomery County Deputy was shot in the Magnolia area.



Details are limited but we're told the deputy was taken to Memorial Herman in The Woodlands in stable condition.



The deputy was walking and talking under his own power to the ambulance.



We've learned that Magnolia Hils Drive is closed to all traffic due to the shooting.



No suspect information has been released but he is believed to be in a home.



Law enforcement from several agencies are on the scene searching for the suspect.



This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.