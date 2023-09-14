Monica Alcantar death: Houston police question person of interest

article

The Houston Police Department has announced that they have interviewed a person of interest sought for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Monica Alcantar.

Alcantar was initially reported missing last month.

Authorities said further investigation determined that the person of interest was not involved in Alcantar's death.

Alcantar was found dead inside a vehicle in a parking garage in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Authorities said Alcantar's body was said to be in an advanced stage of decomposition. However, officers didn't find any signs of foul play or trauma.