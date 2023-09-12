22-year-old Monica Alcantar identified as person found dead in Bellaire Boulevard parking garage

Authorities have identified the person found in a parking lot garage on Bellaire Boulevard.

Officials have confirmed the victim to be 22-year-old Monica Alcantar.

Alcantar was reported missing after she was last seen on August 26.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person found dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle in a parking garage in the 9800 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

Authorities said Alcantar's body was said to be in an advanced stage of decomposition. However, officers didn't find any signs of foul play or trauma.

Houston police are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning in the death of Alcantar.

The person of interest is described as a male believed to be either white or Hispanic, and was said to be traveling in a black Dodge Challenger.

Surveillance photos of the person of interest and vehicle (Source: Houston Police Department)

An autopsy has been ordered in connection to the woman's death.

If you know who the man is, contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.