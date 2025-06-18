Mom arrested after child found with bottle of wine at Houston apartment

article

The Brief A Houston mother has been arrested after her two young children were found home alone with one holding an open wine bottle. Deputies responded to a report from the children's father and found no adults present in the apartment. The mother has been taken to the Harris County Jail on a child endangerment charge.



A mother is in custody after Harris County authorities found two young children alone at a Houston apartment, with one holding an open bottle of wine.

Toddler Found with Alcohol

The investigation began when the children’s father reported that the mother, Ebony Maddox, frequently left the 4 and 2-year-old children alone at her apartment.

Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office arrived at the apartment in the 123000 block of Tidwell Road and knocked on the door, which they say was answered by the 4-year-old.

After finding that no adults were in the home, the deputies called for assistance. While waiting, they say one of the children appeared holding an open bottle of wine.

Deputies called Maddox, who said that she was 20 minutes away, and had left the children for a short time with a friend who was meant to be supervising the children. The release says no friend was found at the home.

Child Protective Services were called, and the responding caseworker released the children temporarily to their maternal grandfather.

Maddox has been charged with child endangerment. She was taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail.

What they're saying:

A statement from Constable Sherman Eagleton reads as follows:

"Leaving a child under the age of 15 unattended in circumstances that place them at substantial risk of harm can result in criminal charges of Child Endangerment or Abandonment. There is no specific minimum legal age in Texas for leaving a child home alone, but caregivers are expected to exercise sound judgment based on the child’s age, maturity, and the safety of the environment. Situations involving young children left alone—even briefly—can result in criminal prosecution and CPS involvement."