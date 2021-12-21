Mobile bartending service offers 15 different types of bars for the entire family

The holidays are here we’re all looking for ways to celebrate safely with our loved ones.

How about bringing a full bar right to you whether it’s mocktails or cocktails?

Pour Behavior is a mobile bartending service company that once you to stay where you are, they’ll come to you.

Owner La’Trese Green says their services have had a boost since the pandemic began as people are looking for ways to stay safe.

All of her bartenders are TA BC certified and they offer the selection of 15 different bars which include 45 to 75 bottles of premium liquor.

In addition to the alcoholic bars they also offer a milkshake & bakes bar, kiddie parties, mocktail bars, cotton candy, Capri Suns, fishbowl..smoothie bars..and more.

Giving back it’s important for Latrice so for every booking, 25% goes to nonprofit organizations that are helping kids fight cancer. This is a personal mission for her.

There are a few spots left for the holidays. Book on their website.

www.pourbehaviormbs.com