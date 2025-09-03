MLK shooting in Houston: 2 people shot at apartment complex pool, 'several parties' detained

The Brief An investigation is underway following a late night shooting in Houston on Tuesday evening. When authorities arrived, they found two gunshot victims at the pool of an apartment complex. Officials said there was a large group of people inside the pool area and outside the complex, and the crowds became unruly. It's unclear what led up to the shooting as that remains under investigation.



What we know:

According to Houston police, they were called out to the 4900 block of Martin Luther King in reference to a shooting just after 9:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found two gunshot victims at the pool of an apartment complex.

Officials said there was a large group of people inside the pool area and outside the complex, and the crowds became unruly.

As a result, officials stated an assist call was made and dozens of officers arrived on the scene to help with the crowds.

The gunshot victims were identified as a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the leg and the other was a man in his 20s who was shot multiple times, police said.

Officials stated the man shot multiple times was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said several parties were detained on the scene.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting as that remains under investigation.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.