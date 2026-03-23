MLB 2026: Viral 9-9-9 food challenge coming to Houston’s Daikin Park and other ballparks

The Brief Viral Expansion: MLB is officially bringing the "9-9-9 Challenge" (9 beers and 9 hot dogs in 9 innings) to more stadiums in 2026, including the Houston Astros' Daikin Park. Official Kits: To keep things "safe" and manageable, ballparks will offer official kits featuring smaller, flight-sized beers and mini dogs in collectible packaging. Fan Engagement: The move capitalizes on the viral social media trend to boost Opening Day excitement



Major League Baseball is officially leaning into one of the internet’s most infamous gameday traditions.

The backstory:

The "9-9-9 Challenge"— where fans try to eat nine hot dogs and nine beers over nine innings—is being professionally packaged and expanded to more ballparks for the 2026 season, according to an announcement from MLB and its concessions partner, Aramark Sports + Entertainment.

The challenge, which gained a viral following on social media over the years, was traditionally an unofficial "DIY" endurance test for fans.

However, following a successful pilot program during the 2025 postseason, the league is now offering a sanctioned version of the experience.

Local perspective:

For the 2026 season, the challenge will be available at several major venues, including the Houston Astros’ Daikin Park.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 23: In this aerial view is seen the updated signage for Daikin Park on March 23, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

Fans in Houston can find the challenge at the Crawford Dogs concession stands in Sections 109 and 418.

What we know:

Other participating ballparks include:

New York Mets – Citi Field (Willets Point Brewery)

Philadelphia Phillies – Citizens Bank Park (Section 128)

Colorado Rockies – Coors Field (Fanfare, Section 139)

Kansas City Royals – Kauffman Stadium (Double Dip Hoagies, Section 247)

San Francisco Giants – Oracle Park (Doggie Diner, Scoreboard Plaza)

To make the challenge more "manageable" and legally viable, the official Aramark version features slight modifications from the fan-created original.

Instead of nine full-sized franks and 16-ounce drafts, the official kit includes nine "flight-sized" beers and nine miniature hot dogs, served in custom, team-branded collectible packaging.

To celebrate the launch, Aramark recently teamed up with competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut to tackle the official 2026 version of the challenge.

The other side:

While the "sanitized" version of the challenge has drawn some criticism from purists who prefer the full-sized original, the official offering is expected to be a major social media driver for the league as Opening Day approaches.

The challenge is strictly limited to fans 21 and older with a valid government-issued ID. Prices for the 9-9-9 package vary by stadium.