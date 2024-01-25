Missouri City USPS mail: Congressman Al Green calling for more transparency following mail problems

U.S. Congressman Al Green is calling for more transparency following the recent mail issues at the United States Parcel Service facility in Missouri City.

In a release, Congressman Al Green said the USPS posted a response to the numerous complaints regarding mail delays in the Houston area.

The statement from USPS said, "We are aware of concerns from some local Houston customers regarding their mail delivery. We want customers to know that we continue the expansion of our operations in the Houston area because of increased volume and we are adding additional capacity with a new facility to improve service. The Postal Service has dispatched additional resources from the surrounding area and implemented improved processes to address root causes of sporadic issues to improve the reliability of mail delivery in the Houston area. Customers should also note that multiple severe weather events in Houston and across the nation have impacted many transportation, logistics, and delivery companies, and the Postal Service is no exception. We express our apologies to those who experienced a deviation from our normal dependable service and customers should already see improvements in delivery as we work through these issues." – United States Postal Service (USPS)

Green said in a statement, "While I appreciate this written response, there are still many questions left open that only USPS can answer. Among these are questions related to how long this problem will persist and whom customers in need of urgent assistance can contact as the present system affords poor results. USPS needs to provide more transparency, the type of transparency that can only be achieved with a press conference allowing for questions from the press to be addressed directly by USPS."



