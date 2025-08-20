Missouri City: Suspect at large, another arrested following fuel theft on SH-6, police say

The Brief The incident was reported near SH-6 and Austin Parkway. Officials say there is no known threat to the public. Officials haven't confirmed if this is tied to the school lockdown nearby.



Missouri City Police are looking for a runaway suspect after two people tried to steal diesel fuel, according to city officials.

Missouri City runaway suspect

What we know:

The incident was reported in the 4900 block of State Highway 6, near Austin Parkway.

Police responded to a reported "theft of diesel fuel." One suspect was caught at the scene, but another fled on foot.

Authorities say there is no known threat to the public as police continue looking for the suspect.

What we don't know:

There is no suspect description at this time.

It's not confirmed if this scene is tied to the lockdown at Austin Parkway Elementary School.

This is a developing report. We will update when more information is available.