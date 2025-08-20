Fort Bend County: Austin Elementary on 'secure mode' as police look for suspect, district says
SUGAR LAND - Austin Parkway Elementary is on lockdown as police look for a suspect nearby, according to Fort Bend ISD.
What we know:
Fort Bend ISD confirmed that Austin Parkway Elementary has been placed on "secure mode" as police look for a suspect.
The district says the lockdown was placed "out of an abundance of caution."
The lockdown will be lifted once Missouri City authorities give the "all clear."
What we don't know:
There is no confirmed information on the incident that led to a suspect being wanted.
There is no suspect description available.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Fort Bend ISD