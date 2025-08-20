Fort Bend County: Austin Elementary on 'secure mode' as police look for suspect, district says

The Brief Fort Bend Co. ISD confirms reports of police searching for a suspect. Austin Parkway Elementary is in "secure mode" out of caution. Details are limited about the incident causing the lockdown.



Austin Parkway Elementary is on lockdown as police look for a suspect nearby, according to Fort Bend ISD.

Fort Bend County: Austin Parkway Elementary on ‘secure mode’

What we know:

Fort Bend ISD confirmed that Austin Parkway Elementary has been placed on "secure mode" as police look for a suspect.

The district says the lockdown was placed "out of an abundance of caution."

The lockdown will be lifted once Missouri City authorities give the "all clear."

What we don't know:

There is no confirmed information on the incident that led to a suspect being wanted.

There is no suspect description available.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.