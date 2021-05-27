Missouri City resident claims $1 million Mega Millions ticket

article

A Missouri City resident is now a millionaire after claiming a winning ticket following a recent drawing.



According to the Texas Lottery, the winning ticket was sold for the drawing on May 11.

The quick pick ticket, matched all of the white numbers drawn, but not the Mega Ball number.



The winning ticket was sold at Timewise Food Store #303, located at 18725 University Boulevard in Sugar Land.

The Texas Lottery has generated $32 billion in revenue for the state of Texas and distributed $69 billion in prizes to lottery players since the first ticket was sold in 1992.

