Missouri City officer shot in face after responding to robbery call, suspect killed

The Missouri City Police Department is holding out hope for an officer shot while responding to a robbery on the city's southwest side.

It happened around 2 a.m. when officials said they spotted a vehicle linked to an aggravated robbery call Friday in north Harris County.

The alleged suspect, according to investigators, was at a Texaco gas station on Fondren and Main. When he was leaving, officers began following him while also calling for backup around 2:30 a.m.

The alleged suspect then stopped at a home in the 15500 block of Corsair before getting out and running towards the backyard of a home.

Police then approached the unidentified suspect, who shot at officers, hitting one of them in the face and foot

That officer was later identified as Officer Crystal Sepulveda. She was rushed to Memorial Hermann in serious condition, but at last check is believed to survive her injuries.

Meanwhile, after a brief foot-chase with investigators and a perimeter established, officials were able to find the suspect in the backyard of a home on Winter Briars Dr.

The suspect fired at officers, and they fired back - hitting the suspect several times. He was then rushed to Ben Taub hospital, where investigators said he died from his injuries.

Officials have only identified him as an African American male between 25 to 30-years-old.

We're told he had two automatic pistols with extended magazines on his person.

No other details were shared, as of this writing, but an investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.