Missouri City nursing facility confirms 28 COVID-19 cases among patients, employees

A Missouri City nursing facility confirmed that 28 residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sixteen patients and 12 employees at Park Manor Quail Valley tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from HMG Healthcare, LLC, President and CEO Derek Prince.

Ten of the patients are said to be receiving treatment at a hospital and six are being treated at the facility.

All 12 employees are quarantined at home and are under the care of their primary care physicians.

Read the full statement from HMG Healthcare, LLC, President and CEO Derek Prince:

“Ensuring the health and safety of our nursing facility residents and employees is our greatest priority. We learned of our first confirmed case of COVID-19 in our Park Manor Quail Valley facility on Monday, March 30th. To effectively address the introduction of this virus into our population, we requested through local health authorities that all patients and staff be tested. Due to the lack of availability of test kits, we were turned down. The facility was able to purchase test kits from a private contractor on Tuesday, April 7th, and all patients and clinical staff were tested. The results of that testing confirmed that Park Manor Quail Valley has sixteen COVID-19 positive patients and twelve COVID-19 positive employees. Ten patients are receiving treatment in the hospital and 6 patients are being treated at the facility. Our twelve team members are under the supervision of their primary care physicians and are quarantined at home. We began specific measures to reduce the risk of this virus spreading through the facility on March 9th. Those measures included no visitors, no group activities, no communal dining, as well as increased employee monitoring including a travel ban. Our policies and procedures regarding COVID-19, including infection control, are based on CDC guidelines. We remain committed to keeping our residents safe and protected during this novel virus and have been in contact with Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter, with Ft. Bend County Health and Human Services, as well as the Texas Department of Aging and Disability.

Several nursing homes and senior living facilities have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19. A Texas City nursing home reported more than 80 confirmed cases among employees and patients. Three deaths were reported among residents of a senior living apartment complex in The Woodlands.

