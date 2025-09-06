Missouri City shooting: Father accused of shooting his daughter, police say

The Brief A father allegedly shot his daughter during an altercation in Missouri City late Friday night. Houston police say the adult daughter was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.



Houston police are investigating a shooting involving a father and daughter in Missouri City late Friday night.

Daughter allegedly shot by father in Missouri City

What we know:

Lieutenant Khan reports they were called to the 15900 block of Gatebriar Drive for a shooting a little after 11 p.m.

Officials learned there was a family altercation inside the home between a father and his adult daughter.

CRIME: Montgomery County deputy dragged by suspect's vehicle, hospitalized

It escalated to the point the father allegedly shot his daughter, police say.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the altercation between the father and daughter.

At this time, officials have not said if the father was arrested.