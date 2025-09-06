Missouri City shooting: Father accused of shooting his daughter, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a shooting involving a father and daughter in Missouri City late Friday night.
What we know:
Lieutenant Khan reports they were called to the 15900 block of Gatebriar Drive for a shooting a little after 11 p.m.
Officials learned there was a family altercation inside the home between a father and his adult daughter.
It escalated to the point the father allegedly shot his daughter, police say.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the altercation between the father and daughter.
At this time, officials have not said if the father was arrested.
The Source: Information provided by Houston Police Department Lieutenant Khan at the scene.