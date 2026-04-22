Missing Yorkie in Houston prompts pet recovery scam warning

The Brief Bash, a Yorkie, ran away after being startled during a medical emergency near Fulton and Quitman, according to his owner. The owner reported to FOX 26 receiving fraudulent texts claiming to have the dog or needing money for fake veterinary care, often using AI-generated images. While she recognized the scams, she’s urging others—especially seniors—to stay vigilant; Bash was last seen near the Fulton METRO station.



A Houston woman searching for her missing emotional support dog says scammers are exploiting her distress, sending fake messages demanding money in exchange for the pet’s return—highlighting a growing trend targeting vulnerable pet owners.

The backstory:

"He's my child, he's my emotional support dog," said Alicia Duke, when asked to describe her Yorkie, named Bash.

On Monday, Bash escaped from Alicia's brother's home near Fulton and Quitman.

Photo of Bash

A medical emergency sent an ambulance to the house. The noise and chaos spooked Bash who ran off.

After putting up several posters with her phone number, Alicia says she started getting texts from scammers.

People claiming they have her dog and will return for a reward or Bash had to be rushed to an animal hospital, and they want money for that.

When she presses the texters for a picture of Bash, they make excuses or send AI generated photos.

"Why are they doing this now? It's a sad time. I just want my baby back," said Alicia.

While she's computer savvy and can spot the scams, Alicia wants to make others aware, like senior citizens and folks, who might fall prey to these types of scams.

The last sighting of Bash was the METRO train station on Fulton.

What you can do:

Anyone who has knowledge of Bash's whereabouts should call 832-312-4043.