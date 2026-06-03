The Brief A 16-year-old was shot and hospitalized after a possible accidental shooting in Humble. Lt. Berry says the mother took the teen to the hospital before authorities had arrived. The possible shooter has been identified by sheriff's deputies, however, they have not been located.



The shooting of a teen is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the suspected shooter has still not been located, officials say.

Humble shooting involving teen

What we know:

Lieutenant Berry reports deputies received an in-progress call from a home on Spring Brook Pass in Humble. When the deputies arrived at the scene, they found two teen girls waiting in the driveway.

According to the teens, their 16-year-old brother had been accidentally shot by a friend. The mother had already taken the teen to Memorial Hermann Hospital off East Sam Houston Parkway. He has since been taken to Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center by Life Flight, Lt. Berry says. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Deputies went inside the home and found evidence upstairs showing some type of crime had taken place.

There were reportedly five people in the room when the shooting took place, but the only adult present was teen's mother.

Lt. Berry said the sheriff's deputies had identified the possible suspect. They were not at the scene when officials arrived.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what possibly led up to the shooting.

The possible suspected shooter has not been identified.