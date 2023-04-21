Missing teen: 17-year-old last seen at New Caney High School

article

Authorities need your help locating a missing teen who was last seen at New Caney High School.

Officials are looking for 17-year-old Breannah Braune.

Breannah is described as a white female, 5'11" tall, 90 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Breannah was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, long black socks, gray and white shoes, and carrying a blue baseball duffle bag.

Officials stated she left her vehicle at the high school and may have traveled to her ex-boyfriend's grandparents' house in Livingston or San Antonio.

If you know the whereabouts of Breannah, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936) 760-5800, option 3 and reference case #23A111836.