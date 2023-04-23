article

Texas DPS is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen in Spring.

An endangered missing person alert was put out for Miriam Fabrick, 16, who was last seen in the 26500 block of Jules Court.

Fabrick is described as a white female, 5'1" tall, and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She wears glasses and has braces with pink rubber bands. She was last seen in a t-shirt, shorts, and black clog shoes.

If you have any information about Fabrick, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at 281-292-4762.