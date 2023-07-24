article

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a woman last seen over a month ago.

Authorities are looking for 24-year-old Porcha Danielle King McZeal.

According to authorities, Porcha was last seen leaving her home in the 1400 block of W. Gulf Bank Road in an unknown direction of travel.

Porcha is described as a Black female, 5'2" tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Officials said it is unknown what Porcha was last seen wearing.

If you have any information on where Porcha is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit at (832) 394-1840.