Missing person: Authorities searching for 16-year-old Rogelio Angel Duenez

Have you seen 16-year-old Rogelio Angel Duenez? If so, authorities need your help locating him.

Rogelio Angel Duenez

According to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Duenez has been missing since September 24 in Houston.

If you have Rogelio, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131 or you can report a sighting by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.