Missing Myrtle Polk: Dallas area woman last seen June 10, billboards to go up in Houston

Billboards featuring Myrtle Polk, an 88-year-old woman who has been missing since June 10, will soon be seen across Houston.

Polk has been missing from Dallas, along with her 2005 Lexus ES 330 sedan. There is an active Silver Alert for Polk in Texas.

According to her son, Philip Polk, Myrtle's cell phone was left at home, and there has been no activity on her bank accounts. Philip, who lives in Atlanta, is currently in Dallas coordinating efforts to find his mother.

Courtesy of Polk's family

Dallas Police Department report Polk as five feet two inches tall and weighing 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge anyone who sees someone resembling Myrtle Polk or her Lexus car to contact their local police. A Silver Alert for Myrtle Polk remains active.