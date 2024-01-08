The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen in New Caney last week.

Authorities say Ricky Barnhart, 65, was last seen at his home on FM 1485 in New Caney on Jan. 2.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Missing Ricky Barnhart (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriffs Office)

The sheriff’s office says he has cognitive difficulties and doesn’t have his medically necessary prescriptions.

Barnhart is 5’6" tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt and shorts.

Missing Ricky Barnhart (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at (936)760-5800 option 3 and refer to case #24A003732.