Pasadena police were asking for any information on a girl missing from the area.

Mirabeles Alenis, 12, was last seen near 4802 Sycamore Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Pasadena police report Alenis also has autism.

The young girl was wearing a white shirt with black leggings and no shoes when anyone last saw her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department dispatch center at 713-477-1221.