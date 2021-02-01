Missing man, 34, last known to be in north Houston on Saturday

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 34-year-old man who was last known to be in north Houston on Saturday.

Cody Hines, 34, was reportedly last known to be in the area of the 18200 block of Kenswick Drive around noon.

It is unknown what he was wearing. He is 6’2" tall, 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

He is possibly driving a green 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with Texas license plate BX5J027, authorities say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

