Missing Maegan Lamz: 15-year-old Katy teen seen last Wednesday going out on bike ride

Loved ones are desperate to find their loved one who went missing more than a week ago in Katy.

15-year-old Maegan Lamz reportedly went out for a bike ride last week on March 22 after school around 4 p.m., but she never came home.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, she was last seen wearing a black "Friday the Thirteenth" sweatshirt, beige cargo pants, black Converse, and a green backpack.

While Maegan’s bike was found the day after on March 23, she still hasn’t been.

Lamz is in the ninth grade and her family members say it isn’t like her to leave.

"It’s like she just disappeared and we miss her. We just want her home," says her grandmother Susan Garvin while wiping away tears.

If you have any information about where she is contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at (281) 341-4665.