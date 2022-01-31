Missing Houston man found dead inside his vehicle at Dallas impound lot

article

The body of a missing Houston man was found in a Dallas impound lot.

Authorities said 25-year-old Taylour Young was found inside the trunk of his vehicle on January 19.



Dallas police stated Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition.



The investigation is ongoing by the Dallas Police Department and Houston Police Department.

Houston police said the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine Young's cause of death.



If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.