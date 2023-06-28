article

A search is underway for a missing 84-year-old man who called his family on Tuesday and said he had run out of gas.

According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Alex Joseph told his family member he didn’t know where he was after running out of gas, and his phone has died.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Officials say his family believes Joseph is on the northeast side of Houston, and he had last been seen in the 500 block of Wood Mist.

He is driving a white 2012 white Mercedes Benz with a temporary Texas license plate 3231R37.

Officials say Joseph has not been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person's Office at 832-394-1840.