An elderly Houston woman who was reported missing has been found.

The Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Mary Louise Johnson has been canceled on Saturday.

Johnson was reported missing on Feb. 29 after she was last seen leaving the 8300 block of Constellation Lane in an unknown direction wearing a gown.

According to police, Johnson was diagnosed with dementia.