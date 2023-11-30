A missing man was last seen in Deer Park, and his car was found abandoned in Houston, officials say.

According to Texas EquuSearch, Henry "Hank" Garza, 68, was last seen on Monday at a Walmart near Deer Park.

The organization says his car was later found abandoned near Downtown Houston.

Henry Garza (Photo: Texas EquuSearch)

He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a full-zip, orange Savage (work) jacket, a navy blue Texans baseball cap and work boots.

According to Texas EquuSearch, he may appear to be in distress and seeking a way home.

Anyone who may have seen Henry since his disappearance or who knows where he is asked to call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.