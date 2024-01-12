Missing Michaela Green: 20-year-old last heard from in southeast Houston

Houston police confirm that 20-year-old Michaela Green is a missing person. They say she was last heard from on Jan. 5 and reported missing on Jan. 8.

According to her mom, Monique Tyler, Green was accidentally locked out of their home on Southway Drive near where I-610 meets I-45.

She says Green called her while Tyler was out running errands saying she had been locked out. Tyler called her son, who was in the shower, and said he'd let her in when he got out, but once he got to the back door, Green was gone. What worries Tyler the most is that her daughter left her phone and keys at the house.

Green says they've checked with friends and neighbors, but no one has heard from Green.

If you see Green or have any information, please call Houston police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or the CrimeStoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS.