The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 57-year-old woman who was last seen near a hospital in north Harris County.

Authorities say Elisa Duarte, 57, was last seen Friday near the Northwest Houston Hospital at 710 W. FM 1960.

Her family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia, authorities say.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. She is 4’11" tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713)755-7427.