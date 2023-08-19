Expand / Collapse search
Missing Harris County girl Jordan Jacobs, 12, last seen Friday

FOX 26 Houston
Jordan Jacobs (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen in west Harris County.

The sheriff’s office says Jordan Jacobs was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of Rumford Lane.

She was wearing black and white cow print pajamas and carrying a green backpack.

She is 5’2" tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713)755-7427.