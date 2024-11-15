Missing Harold Williams: 73-year-old last seen in northeast Houston

An elderly man has been reported missing by Houston police and authorities are asking for help locating him.

Harold Williams, 73, was last seen in the 11000 block of Woodshaver Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Harold Williams

Williams was described as being five feet 11 inches tall, bald with brown eyes and weighing 120 pounds.

He was last wearing a pink shirt with gold shorts and black and white shoes.

If you have any information on Williams' whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or 911