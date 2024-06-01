The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man and his 15-year-old son who did not return from a shrimping trip near Port Lavaca on Saturday.

According to the Coast Guard, the 35-year-old man and the teen left at 5 a.m. to shrimp off of Magnolia Beach and were expected to return around 10:30 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Coast Guard was notified around 11:20 a.m. that the pair was overdue.

The father and son were reportedly in a 40-foot shrimping vessel called "My Possum." Officials say a fire boat crew with Calhoun County reported finding a capsized vessel matching the description of the My Possum in the Matagorda Ship Channel off Magnolia Beach.

The father is described as Latino, around 6 feet tall, and weighing 160-180 pounds. Officials say the man and the son are likely wearing green waders.

MORE NEWS: Student-athlete killed in motorcycle accident

The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi, Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, Calhoun County, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sector Corpus Christi at (361)939-0450.