The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is searching for a teen who went missing on Friday night.

Elijah Rodriguez, 18, was last seen in the 11800 block of Plumbrook Drive in the Alief area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, according to Texas DPS, and he has intellectual disabilities.

Elijah Rodriguez (Courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

Rodriguez is described as white with brown eyes and hair. Officials say he's around six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.