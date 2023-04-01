Missing Donald French: 66-year-old with dementia last seen in northwest Houston

article

Officials are asking for help locating a missing man in the Houston area.

66-year-old Donald "Cool Water" French was last seen on Saturday at around 1:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Long Point in Harris County. French is said to be 5'11'' and weighs 120 pounds.

Reports say French has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark green jogging pants. He also has a tattoo of "thug life" on his neck.

Anyone with information on where French might be should contact Houston Police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Department at 832-894-1840.