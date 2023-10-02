article

One organization is asking for the Houston public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to Black and Missing Foundation Inc., Chris Caicedo was last seen on Sept. 30 leaving Wynnewood at Wortham Apartments in the 10000 block of Wortham Boulevard.

The family reported to authorities the young boy was talking to someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl on a dating site. His mother told him to stop all contact and took his phone away, officials say.

Caicedo allegedly called the unknown person from his friend's phone and was picked up in a U-Haul truck with unknown tags.

BAMFI says the phone number to the unknown person is no longer in service and all of Caicedo's social media platforms have been deleted.

Caicedo was last seen wearing black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or contact BAMFI at 877-97-BAMFI.