A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago.

The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell.

Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, gray Jordans and a black backpack.

He is 5’6" tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.