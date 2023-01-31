Missing Carlos Lugo: Houston boy, 14, last seen over a week ago
article
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago.
The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell.
Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, gray Jordans and a black backpack.
He is 5’6" tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.